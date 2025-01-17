Telangana’s Young India Skills University, ITE-Singapore sign MoU

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Technical Education (ITE)-Singapore and the Young India Skills University in Telangana on Friday, January 17, for collaboration between the two institutions in critical sectors such as infrastructure development, renewable energy resources, tourism, education, and skill development.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, IT minister D Sridhar Babu, and a delegation of officials who were in Singapore on Friday, hoped that the collaboration would significantly contribute to the state’s progress and development.

The visiting delegation toured the ITE campus and interacted with the faculty imparting 20 skill programs.

Young India Skills University vice-chancellor Subba Rao, ITE academic and admin services deputy director Parvender Singh, and IT education services deputy director Fabian Chiang signed the MoU.

A delegation from Singapore is likely to visit the state soon.