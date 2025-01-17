Revanth Reddy in Singapore, calls on Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

He along with his cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will leave for Davos in Switzerland from Singapore

Revanth Reddy met Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore
Revanth Reddy met Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy began its two-nation tour with Singapore as the first destination seeking investments and various ties up in the state.

Revanth Reddy in a post on X said he met Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore and converged on forging a broad, long-term partnerships covering infrastructure building, energy, sustainable initiatives in green energy, water management, river rejuvenation, tourism, education and skill building, and IT parks, among others.

“We began our two-nations tour in #Singapore with a very engaging, fruitful and wide-ranging discussions with the amazingly insightful Indophile, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister, Government of Singapore,” Reddy said in the post.

Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will leave for Davos in Switzerland from Singapore to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting from January 20 to 22.

