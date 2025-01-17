Cancel agreements with Adani: CPI(M) tells Telangana CM Revanth

CPI(M) leader T Veerabhadram criticizes Adani's cement project, citing "corruption and lack of public consultation" in Telangana.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th January 2025 8:48 am IST
Adani donates Rs 100 cr for Telangana’s Young India Skills University
Business tycoon Gautam Adani with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: CPI(M) state secretary T Veerabhadram has urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel the agreements made with the Adani Group during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Veerabhadram expressed his concerns while inspecting the proposed site for the cement industry in Ramannapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, accompanied by party leaders on Thursday, January 16.

Adani’s history marked by corruption: Veerabhadram

He criticized the establishment of the cement industry as a direct outcome of the deals struck in Davos and labelled Adani’s history as “one marked by corruption.”

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Veerabhadram highlighted that a significant sum of Rs 1,750 crores was allegedly paid as a bribe to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in relation to solar power and other sectors, using this as evidence of Adani’s questionable practices.

He asserted that merely returning Rs 100 crores donated by Adani to the Skills University would not suffice and demanded transparency regarding the “realities behind these agreements.”

Furthermore, he insisted that the government should make a clear statement regarding the establishment of the cement industry, which he claimed was not being set up in accordance with public opinion.

Will approach Revanth: Veerabhadram

In response to these issues, Veerabhadram stated that they would approach chief minister Revanth Reddy with their requests.

Following this, a large bike rally was organized with party activists participating. Notable attendees included CPI(M) central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu, district secretary M.D. Jahangir, state committee members Narsimha, Ashaiya, Anuradha, and Ashok Reddy, president of the farmers’ association.

