Telangana: Schedule for March 2026 SSC exams released

Hyderabad: The timetable for SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, was released on Tuesday, December 9.

All the district educational officers and heads of institutions have been asked to ensure that the schedule is communicated to every Class X student and to take all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Date Day Subject & Paper with Code Timings 14-03-2026 Saturday First Language (Group-A) (01T&02T, 01A&02A, 01K&02K, 01U&02U, 01H & 02H and 01M&02M) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM First Language Part-I (Composite Course) – 03T, 03U 9:30 AM – 12:50 PM First Language Part-II (Composite Course) – 04S, 05S & 08H 9:30 AM – 12:50 PM 18-03-2026 Wednesday Second Language (09H, 09T & 09U) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM 23-03-2026 Monday Third Language (English) (13E & 14E) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM 28-03-2026 Saturday Mathematics (15E&16E, 15T&16T, 15A&16A, 15K&16K, 15U&16U, 15H&16H, and 15M&16M) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM 02-04-2026 Thursday Science Part-I: Physical Science (19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M) 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM 07-04-2026 Tuesday Science Part-II: Biological Science (20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H & 20M) 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM 13-04-2026 Monday Social Studies (21E&22E, 21T&22T, 21A&22A, 21K&22K, 21U&22U, 21H&22H, and 21M&22M) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM 15-04-2026 Wednesday Open School SSC (OSSC) Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) – (23 & 25) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM SSC Vocational Course (Theory) (31 to 93) 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM 16-04-2026 Thursday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) – (24 & 26) 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

