Telangana: Schedule for March 2026 SSC exams released

Hyderabad: The timetable for SSC Public Examinations, March 2026, was released on Tuesday, December 9.
All the district educational officers and heads of institutions have been asked to ensure that the schedule is communicated to every Class X student and to take all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the examinations.
|Date
|Day
|Subject & Paper with Code
|Timings
|14-03-2026
|Saturday
|First Language (Group-A) (01T&02T, 01A&02A, 01K&02K, 01U&02U, 01H & 02H and 01M&02M)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|First Language Part-I (Composite Course) – 03T, 03U
|9:30 AM – 12:50 PM
|First Language Part-II (Composite Course) – 04S, 05S & 08H
|9:30 AM – 12:50 PM
|18-03-2026
|Wednesday
|Second Language (09H, 09T & 09U)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|23-03-2026
|Monday
|Third Language (English) (13E & 14E)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|28-03-2026
|Saturday
|Mathematics (15E&16E, 15T&16T, 15A&16A, 15K&16K, 15U&16U, 15H&16H, and 15M&16M)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|02-04-2026
|Thursday
|Science Part-I: Physical Science (19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M)
|9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
|07-04-2026
|Tuesday
|Science Part-II: Biological Science (20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H & 20M)
|9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
|13-04-2026
|Monday
|Social Studies (21E&22E, 21T&22T, 21A&22A, 21K&22K, 21U&22U, 21H&22H, and 21M&22M)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|15-04-2026
|Wednesday
|Open School SSC (OSSC) Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) – (23 & 25)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|SSC Vocational Course (Theory) (31 to 93)
|9:30 AM – 11:30 AM
|16-04-2026
|Thursday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) – (24 & 26)
|9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Note for students:
- The objective paper (Part B) must be answered only in the permitted time, that is last 30 minutes for all subjects except English and Science and the last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science.
- All Academic Course subjects/papers will be common to both the SSC Academic and the Open School SSC (OSSC) Course candidates.
- The exams will be conducted strictly according to the above timetable, irrespective of any declaration of public/general holiday.
- Candidates must ensure that they answer only the correct and authorised question paper for which the examination fee has been paid and printed on their hall ticket.
- The performance of a candidate will be cancelled if they appear at any centre other than the one allotted to them.