Telangana: Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vuda holidays on April 19, 21

Hyderabad: In a recent update, the Telangana government has rescheduled the optional holidays for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vuda to April 19 (Wednesday) and April 21 (Friday). The previous dates were April 18 and April 14, but after receiving representations, the government has decided to make the change and issued orders on Saturday.

Shab-e-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power or Destiny, is a significant night in the Islamic calendar when Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. It is observed during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Jumat-ul-Vuda, meaning the “Last Friday” or “Farewell Friday,” is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan before the festival of Eid al-Fitr. It is considered a special day for prayers, reflection, and seeking blessings.

This year, the holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad was observed peacefully, with citizens participating in prayers, fasting, and charitable activities.