Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi hosts iftar for US Consul General, Senator Todd Young

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hosted an iftar party for the US Consul General Jennifer Larson and Senator Todd Young.

Later, Jennifer Larson took to Twitter to share her experience at the iftar party. She wrote, “For @SenToddYoung’s last event in #Hyderabad, we attended an iftar hosted by MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. It was fitting to conclude a great visit with outstanding food and excellent conversation.”

Earlier, Todd Young visited the new US Consulate in Hyderabad and became the first Senator to visit the new US facility in the city. During his visit to the city, he met IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao for a discussion on Telangana’s present and future as a leader in the IT, life sciences, and defense/aerospace industries. He also visited T-Hub in the city.