Telangana signs MoU to introduce legal literacy, child rights clubs in schools

Hyderabad: In an effort to promote legal awareness among students, the School Education department in Telangana has initiated steps to introduce legal literacy programmes in government high schools across the state.

As part of the initiative, Legal Literacy Clubs and Child Rights Clubs will be established in 5,711 high schools to educate students about constitutional rights, responsibilities, and access to legal aid from an early stage.

MoU with Telangana State Legal Services Authority

The department has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Justice P Shyam Koshy, Executive Chairman of the Authority and a High Court judge.

School Education Director Naveen Nicolas and Member Secretary CH Panchakshari exchanged the MoU documents.

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Officials said the programme will cover 4,704 government high schools, 194 model schools, 495 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), 35 general gurukuls, 33 urban residential schools, and 250 aided schools, benefiting a large number of students. The MoU will remain in force for two years.

Under the initiative, awareness programmes will be conducted on child rights, protection laws, child marriage, and issues related to harassment. Each school will designate a teacher as a Child Protection Officer (CPO) to oversee activities related to student safety and rights.