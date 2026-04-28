Telangana signs MoU to introduce legal literacy, child rights clubs in schools

MoU with Legal Services Authority to set up clubs in 5,711 schools, covering govt, model, KGBV and aided institutions across the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th April 2026 9:10 am IST
Telangana signs MoU to introduce legal literacy, child rights clubs in schools
School Education Director Naveen Nicolas and Member Secretary CH Panchakshari exchanged the MoU documents.

Hyderabad: In an effort to promote legal awareness among students, the School Education department in Telangana has initiated steps to introduce legal literacy programmes in government high schools across the state.

As part of the initiative, Legal Literacy Clubs and Child Rights Clubs will be established in 5,711 high schools to educate students about constitutional rights, responsibilities, and access to legal aid from an early stage.

The department has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Justice P Shyam Koshy, Executive Chairman of the Authority and a High Court judge.

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School Education Director Naveen Nicolas and Member Secretary CH Panchakshari exchanged the MoU documents.

Officials said the programme will cover 4,704 government high schools, 194 model schools, 495 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), 35 general gurukuls, 33 urban residential schools, and 250 aided schools, benefiting a large number of students. The MoU will remain in force for two years.

Under the initiative, awareness programmes will be conducted on child rights, protection laws, child marriage, and issues related to harassment. Each school will designate a teacher as a Child Protection Officer (CPO) to oversee activities related to student safety and rights.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th April 2026 9:10 am IST

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