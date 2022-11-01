Telangana: Singareni worker injured in coal mine mishap in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A Singareni worker, R Ravi Kumar, was injured in an accident in the 11A incline coal mine at Godavarikhani, Ramagundam-II, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred inside India’s largest mechanised underground coal mine, ALP, in the Ramagundam-III area of Ramagiri Mandal of Peddapalli district, around 1.30 pm on Monday. A portion of the side wall of the mine at level 86 collapsed while workers were clearing the way with a machine.

Of the seven workers trapped, one escaped immediately with minor injuries on Monday afternoon and, in the night, two other workers, Venkatesh and Naresh, were rescued.

On Tuesday morning, the rescue team was able to communicate with another employee. At 3.15 pm, the team was able to bring him out of the mine. “He suffered an injury on his foot and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment,” said Manthani circle inspector (CI) G Satish.

The area safety officer, deputy manager, and trainee contract worker are still stuck in the mine. A senior official of SCCL said that a team of 30-40 rescue workers was in the mine near the accident area.

“Oxygen is being sent continuously and it will take more time to locate the three workers due to manual rescue operation at 560 metres below the surface,” the Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) official said.

Officials moved the injured miner to the Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Trade union leaders alleged that the air blast incident occurred as mine officials failed to take safety measures.