Telangana: Sixth class boy dies after father denies stylish haircut

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide over hairstyle demand in Chinthagudem village, Gangaram mandal, Mahabubabad district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as E. Harsha Vardhan, was a class 6 student at the Seethanagram government school. During his summer holidays, Harsha Vardhan wanted to adopt a particular hairstyle that was in fashion. However, his father, Kantha Rao, a farmer, did not permit it. Disappointed by his father’s refusal, the boy consumed pesticide on May 26.

Harsha Vardhan was immediately taken to a private hospital in Gangaram. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later transferred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on the doctors’ recommendation. Despite medical efforts, the boy passed away on Thursday after battling for his life for four days.

Speaking to media, Gangaram sub-inspector B. Ravi stated that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death). A postmortem was conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.