Telangana SSC exams: Students to get additional time

Hyderabad: Good news for the students who are appearing for the Telangana SSC public examination 2022 as they will get additional 30 minutes to complete their exam.

Earlier, the timing of the SSC examinations was 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. It has been revised and the new timing is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Last year too, the duration of the examinations was extended but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not conducted.

Revised timetable for SSC exams

Recently, the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State has released the revised timetable for SSC exams.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin on May 23, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on June 1, 2022.

Timetable for SSC exams

Date and Day Subject and Paper 23-05-2022 First Language Paper (Group-A)

First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 24-05-2022 Second Language 25-05-2022 Third Language (English) 26-05-2022 Mathematics 27-05-2022 General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science) 28-05-2022 Social Studies 30-05-2022 OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) 31-05-2022 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) 01-06-2022 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Six papers

As the commencement of in-person classes was delayed due to the pandemic, it has been decided to limit the examination to six papers.

Apart from increasing the duration of the SSC exams, the syllabus has been reduced to 70 percent.

The authorities have also decided to increase choices in the question papers.

English medium in govt schools

Recently, the Telangana government decided to introduce the English medium in all the government schools in the state in the next academic year.

Arrangements including an English teaching training program are being made.