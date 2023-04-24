Telangana State Eligibility Test results to be announced on April 25

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday said that the results of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2022 will be announced on April 25.

The test results will be uploaded on the official website of Telangana SET website at 8:00 am.

“The scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth,” said the press release from OU.

Qualified candidates will be further informed about the certificate verification schedule through the website.

Across 29 subjects, 50,256 candidates registered for the TS SET exam. About forty thousand candidates appeared for the exam conducted in March and 2857 qualified, said OU.