CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12: National Testing Agency

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2023 3:30 pm IST
Representational photo

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday.

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-(PG) will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA (National Testing Agency) website for the latest updates regarding the examination,” a senior official said.

