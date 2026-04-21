Telangana: Stray dog attack claims life of 3-yr-old girl in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died after being brutally attacked by stray dogs while playing near a brick kiln in Katnapalli village of Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli district on Monday, April 20.

The victim, Divya Behra, was the second daughter of migrant workers Babur Behra and Saraswati, who had moved from Odisha about a year ago for work at a local brick kiln.

Attack near brick kiln

According to reports, the child was playing near the workers’ residential area at the kiln when a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked her. In an attempt to escape, she ran towards nearby fields, but the dogs chased and mauled her.

The attack left the child with severe injuries. With no one around at the time, the incident went unnoticed.

Parents find child in fields

When the girl did not return, her parents began searching for her in the surrounding areas. They eventually found her lying in the fields with severe bleeding injuries and rushed her to the Sultanabad hospital.

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However, doctors declared her dead.

Case registered

Officials said the child’s mother had recently delivered a baby and was confined to the house, while the absence of other workers at the kiln contributed to the delay in noticing the attack.

Based on a complaint filed by the father, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.