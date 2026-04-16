Telangana: Boy dies fifteen days after being attacked by stray dogs

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries late Wednesday, April 16, fifteen days after being attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district.

On April 1, the victim, identified as Aditya, was playing on his own in front of his house when a pack of aggressive stray dogs suddenly approached him.

The dogs reportedly began chasing him while he tried to escape, but tripped and fell, causing a serious injury. The impact of the fall resulted in an internal head injury and a blood clot in the brain.

The strays also brutally attacked Aditya’s leg, leaving him in a critical condition. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, battling for his life under intensive care for fifteen days. His condition, however, worsened in the past two days, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

His parents, Mahesh and Sangeetha, residents of Tangallapalli mandal, were left inconsolable after the death of their child.

Despite spending Rs 10 lakh on medical care, the child could not be saved, they said.

Previous case

On March 17, another couple said goodbye to their eight-year-old child, Manitej, who fought for his life for 18 months after being bitten by a stray dog in Kotilingala village of Jagtial. Srinivas and Madhavi had spent Rs 50 lakh on the hospital bills, with their child shifted to different hospitals over time to receive better treatment.

However, they were informed that Manitej had a damaged nerve from the spine to the brain, leaving him unresponsive and dependent on a ventilator.

The stray dog menace in Telangana is at an all-time high, with several reports of children being attacked. A three-year-old boy lost his eye in a stray dog attack in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on March 26. The boy, Riyan, was attacked by a couple of stray dogs in Tarakaram Nagar of Bhuvanagiri town.