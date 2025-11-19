Telangana team in Saudi to oversee last rites of Madinah bus tragedy victims: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Interacting with media persons at his Darussalam office on Wednesday, November 19, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi informed that the Telangana government-led team has reached Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and is working with local authorities to ensure the final rites of the 45 Umrah victims of the bus accident are carried out smoothly.

A team headed by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, AIMIM MLAs and two family members of every victim has arrived in the Middle Eastern country.

Owaisi informed the media that he is in constant touch with the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan.

“This is a very tragic, painful and heartbreaking incident. One family lost 18 members, another lost 6. May Allah forgive them and grant them mercy,” he said.

In the wee hours of Monday, November 17, a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims burst into flames after it hit a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. Atleast 45 pilgrims, including 10 children, died. Most of them were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, is under medical care in a German Hospital in Madinah.

The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.