Hyderabad: Kin of Madinah bus accident victims leave for Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Thirty-five individuals, relatives of 45 persons who lost lives after their bus caught fire following collision with an oil tanker near Madinah city, have left for Saudi Arabia. Three officials of the Telangana government are accompanying them.

The State government had made arrangements for the travel of relatives of the victims. The group will depart from the RGI Airport tonight. The relatives will meet the officials concerned and complete necessary formalities. The bodies will be buried in Saudi Arabia.

The Telangana Haj Committee had arranged the transportation of the travelers from Haj House at Nampally to the RGI Airport.

The Saudi Arabia authorities will be collecting the DNA of the kin of the victims and match it with the bodies. The 35 people will also be performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, said senior Congress leader Osman Mohd Khan.

The Telangana State government had sent Mohd Azharuddin – Minister for Minority Welfare Department, B Shafiullah – Principal Secretary Minority Welfare Department and AIMIM party MLA Majid Hussain to Saudi Arabia to oversee the investigation and the final rites.