Telangana teen girl dies by suicide, saffron groups allege ‘love jihad’

Hyderabad: A minor girl died by suicide in Narayanpet town, after the man she loved, who promised to marry her- refused to keep his promise.

The minor girl aged 16, and the adult male (18 plus) belonged to different religious communities, that sparked allegations of “Love Jihad,” resulting in a protest outside Narayanpet town police station on Monday, June 1.

Narayanpet Station House Officer Venkateshwarlu told Siasat.com that the accused named Fasiuddin has been arrested and sent to judicial remand for abetment to suicide and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers led by veteran BJP leader Nagurao Namoji held a protest outside the police station, demanding justice for the victimised family.

They were briefly detained at the police station and were released later.

When Siasat.com asked the SHO how this case could be treated as a case of alleged ‘love jihad,’ he replied saying, “how can we talk about it.”

Whether love jihad or no jihad, the popular public perception has changed with regard to failed relationships- whether it is a high-profile case as in Bandi Bageerath’s POCSO case, or the Narayanpet minor girl’s suicide case.

One aspect which has become clear, is that parental negligence (or connivance) which spans religions, castes and ideologies (if any left); has been resulting in such cases being reported for the past decade and more.

While there is no comparison between Bageerath’s case with the present suicide of the minor girl (whose name was revealed by BJP and VHP as ‘Ashwini’ during their protests); the emotional trauma of the deceased girl child before her death can’t be negotiated with.