Telangana: Tiger seen crossing railway track in Asifabad

Hyderabad: The video of a tiger crossing the railway track in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and people filming it went viral on social media on Wednesday, December 18.

A majestic #tiger was spotted crossing the railway tracks at #Makadi, #KomaramBheem #Asifabad district! A rare sight that reminds us of the importance of wildlife conservation and safe corridors for these magnificent creatures. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/wTHuXtSXTb — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) December 18, 2024

In the undated video, some people could be seen filming the video on their cell phones of a tiger crossing the railway track at Makodi railway station which falls on the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

For the past few days, tigers have been roaming on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, causing panic among the residents living in the areas bordering both states.

It is that time of the year (winter), when male tigers migrate to far away places in search of their mates. similar sightings have been recorded in Bahdradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts during the last couple of weeks.