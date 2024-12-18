Telangana: Tiger seen crossing railway track in Asifabad

Locals have been witnessing tigers crossing Telangana-Maharashtra border for the past few days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 18th December 2024 11:30 pm IST
A tiger has been spotted crossing railway tracks in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

Hyderabad: The video of a tiger crossing the railway track in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and people filming it went viral on social media on Wednesday, December 18.

In the undated video, some people could be seen filming the video on their cell phones of a tiger crossing the railway track at Makodi railway station which falls on the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

Also Read
Telangana farmer injured in second tiger attack in 24 hours

For the past few days, tigers have been roaming on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, causing panic among the residents living in the areas bordering both states.

It is that time of the year (winter), when male tigers migrate to far away places in search of their mates. similar sightings have been recorded in Bahdradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts during the last couple of weeks.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 18th December 2024 11:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button