Telangana: Tiger attacks farmer in Sirpur, escapes after alarm raised

Hyderabad: A farmer was attacked by a tiger on an early Saturday morning in Sirpur T mandal. This is the second wild cat attack in 24 hours, spreading fear among villagers.

The farmer, Suresh, was working in the field when the tiger pounced on him. His co-worker, who raised an alarm, intervened in time, and the tiger fled into the jungle.

This is the latest attack on humans. On Friday, a young woman More Lakshmi, was killed while on her way to the fields. Following the death, prohibitory orders have been enforced. A standard operating procedure was also issued in the villages affected by the movement of the tiger.

The forest department has deployed drones to monitor the tiger’s movements. According to reports, the tiger was last spotted near Areguda village in Kagaznagar mandal on Saturday.