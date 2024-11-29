Tiger attack claims woman’s life in Telangana

A woman died in a tiger attack in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday morning, causing panic in the area.

The victim, Morle Lakshmi (21), a resident of Gannaram, was on her way to agricultural work in Nazrul Nagar of Kagaznagar mandal when the tiger attacked her. She sustained serious injuries during the attack.

The tiger fled when her co-workers screamed upon witnessing the incident. The injured woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared that she was already dead. Following the incident, her relatives staged a protest in front of the Kagaznagar forest office with her body, demanding compensation for the family. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The tiger had been roaming the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district for the past few weeks. On Thursday morning, a herd of cattle was attacked in the Sonapur forest area of Wankidi mandal. Last Sunday, a tiger attacked another herd of cows in the Kor Dobraloddi area of Bandakasa village in the same mandal. In this attack, one cow was killed, and two others were seriously injured. The recent attacks on cattle have left the tribal farmers in nearby villages in a state of panic. The killing of the woman has further heightened the fear in the district.

Forest officials have installed camera traps and deployed trackers to monitor the tiger’s movements. They have advised villagers to avoid sudden confrontations with the tiger and refrain from venturing deep into the forests. They also urged farmers not to harm the tiger by setting up electrified fences meant to protect crops from wild animals.

The tiger, which usually resides in the forests of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, drifted into the forests of Telangana last week.