Telangana to establish 3,000 EV charging stations by 2030

Hyderabad: The number of electric vehicle charging stations in Telangana is set to increase to 3,000 by 2030 as part of the state’s efforts to promote electric vehicles. The government has already exempted 2 lakh two-wheelers and 5,000 electric cars from road tax under the Policy 2020-30 for electric vehicle promotion. RedCo, in collaboration with the government, has announced plans to establish electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

According to data from the Telangana Road Transport Authority, approximately 68,340 electric vehicles have been sold in the state so far. RedCo is actively working on setting up both government and private charging stations. The company aims to double the number of existing electric vehicle charging stations in the next few months and plans to establish 1,000 new charging stations by the end of this year.

Among the Indian states, Telangana ranks fourth in terms of electric vehicle charging station installations. Delhi leads the country with 1,845 charging stations, followed by Karnataka with 704 and Maharashtra with 660. Telangana currently has 425 charging stations, providing efficient charging services in a short span of time.

RedCo officials have revealed that a comprehensive plan to set up a total of 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations in Telangana by 2025 is in progress. As part of this plan, the identification of districts with high electric vehicle sales is being reviewed to strategically place the charging stations. According to the state government’s policy, urban areas will have electric vehicle charging stations at intervals of 3 km, while on highways, charging stations will be available every 25 km.

The move towards expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.