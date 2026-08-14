Telangana to give Rs 1.5 lakh to auto drivers to switch to EVs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Friday, August 14, approved the implementation of the Telangana Auto Rickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme with a budget of Rs 200 crore to control pollution in the capital city.

The Cabinet discussed that there are currently 18,766 petrol and diesel autorickshaws in Hyderabad. Under this scheme, eligible auto drivers will be given a maximum subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh per vehicle.

Auto drivers will have to choose between installing an electric kit in the existing auto or scrapping the old vehicle and buying a new electric auto.

It also decided to extend the deadline for the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy by another three months, setting October 31 as the new deadline. This policy aims to shift polluting industries within the city limits to the outskirts.

Telangana global summit

The Cabinet also discussed the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2.0, which is set to take place in December this year.

December 7,8 and 9 have been decided as tentative dates and a sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vivek Venkataswamy has been appointed to oversee preparations.

The theme of the event is ‘Invest Telangana’, which will help highlight opportunities in the defence, aerospace and pharma sectors. The Future City Plan will also be unveiled on this occasion.

Seven types of small grains for monsoon

The Cabinet decided to promote the cultivation of seven types of small grains during the monsoon and has asked officials to create awareness among farmers to increase their cultivation.

The decision will be publicised through all the gram panchayats and farmer forums in the state. The Cabinet decided to pay a bonus of Rs. 500 for these seven types of grains starting this year.

Paddy auction

Telangana government has purchased 81.16 lakh metric tonnes of Yasangi (Rabi) paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) this year, which is an unprecedented feat, ministers said.

Out of this, the central government will procure 63.62 lakh metric tonnes, while the remaining 17.54 lakh metric tonnes will be auctioned. The Cabinet has decided to sell the paddy through an e-auction at a base price of Rs. 2,389 per quintal.

Young India Skills University

The Cabinet also approved bringing industrial training institutes, advanced technology centres, and polytechnic colleges in the state under the purview of Young India Skills University, which were previously under the Department of Technical Education.

Young India Integrated Residential Schools

The state Cabinet approved the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools in the Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhol, Both, Sirpur, Gajwel and Dubbaka constituencies.

The state government has decided to construct Young India Integrated Residential School Complexes in 113 constituencies in the first phase. With the seven new schools approved on August 14, permissions have been granted for 86 Young India Residential School Complexes so far.

Irrigation

The Cabinet approved Rs. 2,100 crore for the Maktal-Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation works, Phase II. With this, irrigation, drinking and industrial needs will be met for about one lakh acres.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of a consultant to study solar power generation and increase the capacity of the Gudem Doddi pumped storage project from 1.19 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) to 15 TMC.