Telangana to hold Saraswati Anthya Pushkaralu from May 21 to June 1

Konda Surekha said that development works worth Rs 30.63 crore, covering 162 projects, have been undertaken in preparation for the event.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 10:57 pm IST
Telangana officials announce SaraswatiAnthya Pushkaralu from May 21 to June 1.
Telangana to hold Saraswati Anthya Pushkaralu from May 21 to June 1

Hyderabad: Nearly 30 lakh devotees are expected to attend the Saraswati Anthya Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram between May 21 and June 1, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said on Wednesday, April 29.

Holding a review meeting with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at the Secretariat, she said that development works worth Rs 30.63 crore, covering 162 projects, have been undertaken in preparation for the event.

Minister D Sridhar Babu instructed officials to complete all arrangements at least 10 days in advance, ensuring devotees can take the holy dip and have darshan in a peaceful environment with full facilities.

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Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer stated that the inaugural holy dip will take place at 5:43 am on the first day, performed by Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati.

Daily evening aarti will be performed at the Triveni Sangam at 6:30 pm by priests from Kashi.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma, Kaleshwaram Temple Trust Chairman Mohan Sharma, and officials of the Endowments Department were also present at the meeting.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 10:57 pm IST

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