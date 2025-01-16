Telangana to offer 100 days of free coaching for competitive exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will offer 100 days of free coaching for the railway recruitment board (RRB), staff selection commission (SSC), and banking recruitment at all BC Study Circles across Telangana beginning from February 15.

The foundation course aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in competitive exams.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website between January 20 and February 9. To qualify, candidates from rural areas must have a parental income of up to Rs. 1,50,000, while those from urban areas should not exceed Rs. 2,00,000.

The selection process will be based on marks obtained in the Intermediate and Degree Examinations, in line with the reservation rules.

Certificate verification for selected candidates will take place from February 12 to 14, 2025.