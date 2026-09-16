Telangana to set up eight new Minority Study Circles

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin has announced plans to establish eight new Minority Study Circles across the state. The announcement was made during the Telangana Legislative Assembly proceedings on Wednesday, September 16.

The new centres are aimed at improving access to competitive examination coaching and educational support for minority students.

Eight districts to get new study circles

According to the minister, new Minority Study Circles are proposed in:

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Adilabad

Mahbubnagar

Nalgonda

Hanamkonda

Nizamabad

Sangareddy

Karimnagar

Khammam

Azharuddin said the government plans to complete the proposed centres at the earliest.

Hyderabad Study Circle moved to government building

Replying to questions from Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the minister said the Hyderabad Study Circle had previously operated from a private building.

After the Congress government came to power, the facility was shifted to a government building.

The government is also working on providing hostel facilities for students enrolled at the Study Circle.

Telangana Minority Study Circle budget to increase

The minister informed the Assembly that the current budget for the Minority Study Circle is Rs 4 crore.

He said the allocation would be increased as more Study Circles are established across Telangana.

Azharuddin also shared enrolment details for students currently attending different programmes at the Hyderabad Study Circle.

The centre has 776 students enrolled in various courses:

Programme Students UPSC coaching 100 IELTS 153 AEE coaching 16 Basic Foundation Course 20 Constable coaching 310 Police Sub-Inspector coaching 177

Issues raised over TMREIS schools in Kagaznagar

Sirpur/Kagaznagar MLA Palvai Harish Babu raised concerns about two Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions (TMREIS) schools in Kagaznagar.

He sought information about the appointment of regular staff and highlighted issues related to employee availability and administrative supervision.

The MLA also raised concerns over dumping yards located near the two schools and requested government intervention. He further suggested converting an existing ITI building in Kagaznagar into an Advanced Training Centre for minority students.

Responding to the concerns, Azharuddin said regular staff would be appointed at the earliest. He also assured the Assembly that the suggestions and issues raised by the MLAs would be considered.

Regarding the Kagaznagar issues, the minister said he would visit the area at a convenient date and time in consultation with the MLA and personally review the situation.