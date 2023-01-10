Telangana to witness political activities after Sankranti

Hyderabad: Assembly elections are being held in 9 states of the country including Telangana this year, which is being considered as the semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Political activities are expected to peak after the Sankranti festival in Telangana. Every political party has been busy devising its strategy to demonstrate its presence and political strength in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR has decided to hold the first general meeting of his national party BRS in Khammam in which three states Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and P Vijayan and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be present.

To make this public meeting successful, the Chief Minister called a meeting of district BRS leaders in Pragati Bhavan on Monday, in which a strategy is being prepared to make the public meeting successful.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vijayawada on January 19 in Hyderabad. Apart from this, he will start the development programs of Secunderabad Railway Station, after which he will address the public meeting.

BJP has started preparations to make these programs successful. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr. Laxman and other leaders reviewed the Prime Minister’s programs on Monday by reaching Secunderabad Railway Station and also inspected the venue of the public rally.

It is said that National leadership of BJP is facing disappointment from North India this time after which it has turned all its attention to South India as assembly elections are going to be held in Karnataka and later Telangana.

BJP is ruling in Karnataka and pushing hard to maintain its power in the state and gain power in Telangana as well. On the other hand, the Congress high command is also pinning a lot of hopes on the southern states of Karnataka and Telangana.