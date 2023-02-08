Telangana: TSBIE, TSAT to hold live lectures for Inter students

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is holding special awareness classes from Thursday for Intermediate students preparing for upcoming board exams. These special live programs will create awareness of how to approach the 2023 board exams, and the precautions to be taken by the students.

T-SAT will broadcast the programs according to the decision taken by the Intermediate board to air the programs by expert lecturers subject-wise.

These broadcasts will begin from Thursday in view of upcoming Telangana State Intermediate exams, said the CEO of T-SAT Rampuram Sailesh Reddy. He explained that the schedule will also contain programs by psychologists to promote mental health awareness in students.

The live program will be broadcasted for an hour every day from 11 am to 12 pm on the T-SAT Network channel and will be repeated on the T-SAT Vidya channel the next day from 9 pm to 10 pm, except on holidays.

The programs will continue until March 10.

T-SAT CEO Sailesh Reddy has called for the parents to encourage their children to use this opportunity to not only understand the subjects but also manage stress by attending mental health awareness programs.