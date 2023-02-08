Around 2,500 Ola, Uber drivers protest at Hyderabad airport

They were raising slogans against unlawful GST deductions by Ola and uber companies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th February 2023 7:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: Ola and Uber drivers protested against fare discrepancy, extremely high commission, and irregular tax deductions on trip earnings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

More than 2500 drivers took part in the protest raising slogans against unlawful GST deductions by Ola and uber companies.

Founder State President Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Shaik Salauddin released a statement demanding answers for the reason for Rs.5,000 TDS (Tax deduction at source) cuts from their earnings.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th February 2023 7:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button