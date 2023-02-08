Around 2,500 Ola, Uber drivers protest at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Ola and Uber drivers protested against fare discrepancy, extremely high commission, and irregular tax deductions on trip earnings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

More than 2500 drivers took part in the protest raising slogans against unlawful GST deductions by Ola and uber companies.

Founder State President Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Shaik Salauddin released a statement demanding answers for the reason for Rs.5,000 TDS (Tax deduction at source) cuts from their earnings.