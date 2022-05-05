Telangana: TSRTC launches Mango Express Service delivery

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched a new Service ‘Mango Express Service’ delivering Banginapalli mangoes to the doorstep.

According to a press release, the RTC has made all arrangements to ensure delivery of mangoes in just seven days from the date of booking.

People can place orders from the official website. People can order 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg; a bulk booking facility is also available. Resident welfare associations, gated communities, and colony residents can place bulk orders. The per kg price is Rs 115.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar were quoted by The Hindu as saying that the Banginapalli mango variety is the most sought after by consumers of all ages and resident welfare associations, gated communities and others can place bulk orders.

The RTC cargo service has gained patronage of consumers in placing offerings of devotees before Medaram Ammavaaru and returned prasadam to them. It also helped reaching out ‘Bhadradri Seetharamula Kalyanotsava Koti Goti Talambralu’ to devotees.

For details, the TSRTC call center can be contacted on 040-23450033/040-69440000, said a press release on Tuesday.