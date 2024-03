Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) made Rs 70 crores in revenue in 2022-23 by providing logistics services, its chairman VC Sajjanar said on Thursday, March 14.

He further said that the organisation aims to take the revenue up to Rs 120 crores for 2023-24.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of a model logistics parcel counter in Dilshuknagar along with a new logo and a brochure for the initiative.