Telangana: Two ‘fake doctors’ held, medicines of over Rs 50K seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, officials apprehended two quacks on Wednesday, February 22, in raids at two locations in Hyderabad.

Those caught are D. Hanmanth Reddy, who ran a clinic at Ambatipally Village, Lingal Mandal, Nagarkurnool District and Ayyub Khan ran a clinic at Nawabsaheb Kunta, Tadban, Hyderabad.

D. Hanmanth Reddy and Ayyub Khan claim to be ‘Rural Medical Practitioners’ and practise medicine without qualification at their clinics.

During the raids carried out at their premises, DCA officials detected huge stocks of medicines without any drug licence. “45 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc. were found stocked at the two premises,” said DG DCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy.

DCA officials seized stocks of a total worth Rs 51,500 during the raids and detected several higher-generation ‘antibiotics’ at the clinics during the raids.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Wholesalers or dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers or dealers.

Wholesalers and dealers shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them.

Surprise checks are intensified on such unqualified persons who are engaged in stocking and selling drugs without any drug license. Stringent action will be taken as per the law against violators.