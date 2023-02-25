Telangana: Two TSRTC drivers win ‘Heroes of the road’ award

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, and MD VC Sajjanar expressed jubilation over the announcement.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th February 2023 6:04 pm IST
Telangana: Two TSRTC drivers win 'Heroes of the road' award
TSRTC drivers K Rangareddy and K Somi Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Two drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have won the ‘Heroes of the road’ award given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTC), a central government body.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, and MD VC Sajjanar expressed jubilation over the announcement. In a press statement, they said that the awards were won by both drivers and asked the rest of the drivers to take inspiration from Rangareddy and Somireddy.

In more news on TSRTC, VC Sajjanar directed the officials to ensure that proper facilities are available to passengers for the summer season.

Sajjanar connected online with the RTC officials in Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad to conduct a review meeting and asked the officials to be prepared for the upcoming summer season.

He said that drinking water should be made available at bus stands and facilities such as fans, coolers, benches and so on should be present.

