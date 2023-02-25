Telangana: Two TSRTC drivers win ‘Heroes of the road’ award

Hyderabad: Two drivers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have won the ‘Heroes of the road’ award given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTC), a central government body.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, and MD VC Sajjanar expressed jubilation over the announcement. In a press statement, they said that the awards were won by both drivers and asked the rest of the drivers to take inspiration from Rangareddy and Somireddy.

ఉత్తమ డ్రైవర్లుగా ఎంపికైన కే. రంగారెడ్డి, కే. సోమిరెడ్డిలను ఈ సందర్బంగా అభినందించారు. ఈ పురస్కారాలు టీఎస్ఆర్టీసీ ప్రతిష్ఠను మరింతగా ఇనుమడింపజేశాయన్నారు. సంస్థలోని మిగతా డ్రైవర్లు కే. రంగారెడ్డి, కే. సోమిరెడ్డిలను స్ఫూర్తిగా తీసుకోవాలని సూచించారు. — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) February 25, 2023

In more news on TSRTC, VC Sajjanar directed the officials to ensure that proper facilities are available to passengers for the summer season.

Sajjanar connected online with the RTC officials in Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad to conduct a review meeting and asked the officials to be prepared for the upcoming summer season.

He said that drinking water should be made available at bus stands and facilities such as fans, coolers, benches and so on should be present.