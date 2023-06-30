Telangana: Video shared by BJP leader hints at internal tussle in saffron party

Hyderabad: A video shared by BJP national executive member A Jithender Reddy has caused a stir in the political circles of Telangana. The video hints at an alleged internal tussle within the saffron party in the state

Sharing the video that shows a man kicking a buffalo to force it onto a truck, he wrote, “This treatment is what’s required for BJP Telangana leadership,” while tagging prominent BJP figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, and BJP Telangana Twitter handles.

The cryptic message in the tweet triggered immediate speculation, with many assuming that it was directed toward Bandi Sanjay.

Following the uproar caused by his tweet, he took to social media once again to clarify his intentions. He stated that his tweet was not meant to be against Bandi Sanjay but rather directed toward those who were opposing his leadership within the party.

Later, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy joined the conversation by posting a tweet in Telugu, which can be translated to, “Jitender Reddy has explained to the public the internal ‘tumbling’ of the BJP with an excellent comparison. No one can speak more highly of the condition of those who joined that party! “.