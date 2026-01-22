Telangana vigilance collects Rs 9 Lakh in vehicle violation fines

Penalties were imposed on 21 vehicles for violating rules.

Published: 22nd January 2026 9:47 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement department’s Warangal unit has collected Rs 9 lakh through fines for vehicle violations.

Director General of vigilance department, Shikha Goel said that the Warangal unit in coordination with teams from the transport, mines and state tax departments, conducted joint raids at various locations and collected penalties.

They conducted route inspections on the outskirts of Jangaon district and seized 120 vehicles. Penalties were imposed on 21 vehicles for violating rules.

According to reports, the transport department said that the vehicles were penalised Rs 1.77 lakh for not paying tax and overloading. The mines department fined Rs 20,000 for vehicles operating without valid transit permits.

The tax department imposed a penalty of Rs 7.24 lakh for GST evasion. The total penalty collected during the inspections amounted to about Rs 9.21 lakh.

