Telangana vigilance secretary cautions public against digital arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana vigilance department secretary Shikha Goel on Thursday, December 11 cautioned the public against digital arrest.

In a post on X, Goel said, “Don’t fall for fear trap; Scammers use fear tactics to pressure and manipulate you into paying fake penalties. Stay calm, stay informed, and verify before you act.”

Addressing the public via a video message the Indian Police Service officer said, “A large number of citizens fall prey to digital arrest very day.”

Explaining the digital arrest, Goel said it is when a fraudster calls you claiming that he is a police officer and says that the victim is involved in some illegal activity and scare the victim asking for account details for investigation.

The scamsters project themselves as genuine police officers and put the victim under digital arrest. They ask the victim to isolate themselves and not to inform anyone. “They ask the victims to transfer money to mule accounts to investigate whether the money is genuine and promise to return the money after verification,” the secretary added.

Once the money is transferred to the cyber fraudsters, they disappear. “There is nothing like digital arrest. under no law, police or any other law enforcement agency can do any investigation online or ask for transfer of money,” she added.

In case anyone calls and asks to come on a video call and transfer money. one should just disconnect