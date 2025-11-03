Telangana villagers protest with donkey carrying posters of CM, minister Komatireddy

Hyderabad: In a unique protest, villagers of Cheetakodur and Ganugupadu in Jangaon district took out a procession with posters of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stuck to a donkey, demanding the immediate construction of long-pending bridges connecting their villages.

A video shared on social media shows protestors placing the image of the leaders on the donkey and parading the animal.

Frustrated residents tied photos of Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy to a donkey and paraded it through Jangaon town, demanding immediate well reconstruction.



Village wells in Chetakoduru and Ganugupahad of Jangaon district collapsed two years ago, with no follow up from the… pic.twitter.com/95H3cJxVzT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 3, 2025

On information, police reached the spot and stopped the agitating protestors.

They said that despite repeated requests to ministers and officials over the last two years, construction of the bridges at Cheetakodur and Ganugupadu has not begun. They alleged that temporary bridges built earlier were repeatedly washed away by rain, and several accidents had occurred when vehicles fell into the damaged culvert.

The villagers demanded that the government take immediate steps to construct a permanent bridge and ensure safe connectivity between the two villages.

Earlier, a youth from Cheetakodur performed a shirshasana (headstand) in front of the office of the district collector, pleading with officials to address the issue. The villagers later submitted a petition to additional collector Pinkesh Kumar, urging prompt action on the road and bridge works.