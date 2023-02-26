Telangana: Warangal medico Dr Preethi passes away at NIMS

Hyderabad: Warangal PG medical student, Dr D Preethi, who attempted suicide on February 22, was declared dead on Sunday.

“Despite continuous efforts by multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, Dr Preethi could not be saved and was declared dead on February 26, 2023 at 9.10 pm.” said a release by NIMS’ Medical Superintendent, Dr Satyanarayana.

Dharavathi Preethi, a first-year post graduate (MD) student in the Department of Anesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal attempted to end her life on Wednesday allegedly due to harassment by a senior.

When the her situation turned critical, Dr. Preethi was brought to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Warangal police have registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the senior and took up an investigation.

Mohammed Saif, who was accused in Preethi’s suicide attempt, was booked by the police in the Warangal district on Friday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bonala Kishan said that they are probing the incident from all angles.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy clarified that no ragging took place at KMC. They said that a four-member committee has been formed to conduct an inquiry.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday night visited NIMS to enquire about the condition of the student.

Tamilisai also met Preethi’s family members. She later told the media that it is unfortunate that this has happened to a medical student.

Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao asserted that a full-fledged enquiry will be conducted in Preethi’s suicide case.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay termed the Warangal medical student Preethi’s suicide attempt as caused by love jihad on Friday in Karimnagar.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday said that WhatsApp chats have been analysed in the PG medical student D Preethi’s attempted suicide case.

He said that officials have analysed the WhatsApp chats which revealed that the accused, Mohammed Saif, resorted to targeted harassment of Dr Preethi to insult her.

(With inputs from IANS)