Telangana: Warangal task force nab 13 for sale of fake, expired pesticides

Counterfeit, expired pesticides, and machinery worth Rs 57 lakh used for pesticide production were seized during the raids, the police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 8th August 2023 4:41 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Warangal police task force on Tuesday nabbed 13 persons involved in the sale of counterfeit and prohibited pesticides.

Out of the 13 arrested, 11 were linked to three different gangs, according to the police.

The arrests were done after a series of raids carried out in Geesugonda, Narsampeta, Chennaraopet and Inavolu Mandals in Warangal.

Counterfeit, expired pesticides, and machinery worth Rs 57 lakh used for pesticide production were seized during the raids, the police said.

One of the accused, Bhukya Mathru Rathod’s house was an illegal pesticide production facility, the police said, adding that raw material for the production was procured from Hyderabad.

The Task Force and Agriculture officials conducted a raid at Multichem Agro Industry in Hyderabad, where unauthorized manufacture of fake pesticides and bio-fertilizers occurred.

Another accused, Hanumandla Bhaskar, who distributed forged pesticides in Upparapalli village of Chennaraopet, told the police that pesticides were obtained from Srilakshmi Biotech Company in Abdullapuram. The Task Force also raided the firm and arrested the company’s owner, Madithati Shekhar Reddy.

