Telangana witnessed 2nd highest levels of rain in India: IMD

Hyderabad: Telangana had the second-highest extra rainfall of 46% among the 29 states and the eight Union Territories, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Aside from Telangana, only Ladakh on the list has experienced a significant excess of rainfall, at 69%.

This year’s southwest monsoon brought an extra 6% of rain to the entire nation. Ten states and union territories—Sikkim (20%), Rajasthan (36%), Madhya Pradesh (23%), Gujarat (27%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu (43%), Maharashtra (23%), Telangana (46%), Tamil Nadu (45%), Karnataka (30%), and Lakshadweep (36%)—received more rain than usual this season.

Telangana received 46% more rain this year than it did the year before, wherein there was an excess of 39%. In the months of June, July, and September of 2022, the state saw excess rainfall of 9%, 145%, and 35%, respectively.

The season’s average rainfall decreased by 20% in August.

Mulugu recorded the state’s greatest seasonal cumulative rainfall of 1,813 mm from 1 June 2022 to 2 October 2022, followed by Kumaram Bheem with 1,740 mm and Nirmal with 1,677.3 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, and Narayanpet are the nine districts in the state that had significant rainfall.

The total average rainfall in 2020 was 1,009.7 mm, and in 2021, it was 1,078.3 mm, per the TSDPS statistics.