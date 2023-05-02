Telangana: Woman constable dies in road accident in Jagtial

Published: 2nd May 2023
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman constable died in a road accident in Mallial mandal on Monday while on duty.

The deceased, Vedasri, was serving as a constable in the Mallial police station since 2018. She met with an accident near the Mallial substation while riding a two-wheeler.

Sustaining grievous injuries, including one on her head on falling off the bike, she was rushed to the Jagtial government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The superintendent of police, A Bhaskar, went to the hospital to inquire about the incident and consoled her family after paying respects to the deceased.

