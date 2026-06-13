Telangana woman kills husband for closely related paramour, held

Hyderabad: In a shocking murder, a woman got her husband killed by her paramour not only to remove the obstacle to her illicit relationship, but also to claim the insurance on her husband’s insurance policy.

According to an ETV Bharat report, the murder which took place on May 21, was cracked by the Kamareddy Police. Both the woman and her paramour have been remanded for 14 days.

Kancharla Rajaiah, a resident of Markhal village of Sadasivanagar mandal of Kamareddy district, had gone to his agricultural land as always. But he was found dead by the side of the road, with head injuries.

His wife Renuka had lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that her husband fell on the ground while going to the field, and succumbed to his injuries.

The police who grew suspicious about Renuka’s claims, viewed all the CCTV cameras in the area for over a period of time, where they found that the woman was constantly meeting and talking on phone with another person named Ganga Shekhar, a close relative of hers.

During the interrogation, Renuka and Ganga Shekhar have reportedly confessed to the murder, just to get rid of Rajaiah from their lives.

According to Yellareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Rao, Renuka had lodged a complaint with the local police station that her husband fell down and died, but concealed the facts regarding her affair with Ganga Shekhar, a close relative of hers, for the past four years.

He said that Rajaiah had on several occasions questioned the illicit relationship between Renuka and Ganga Shekhar, that resulted in frequent quarrels between the (real) couple.

When the extramarital relationship grew to a stage where they wanted to eliminate Rajaiah, the paramour (Ganga Shekhar ) called Rajaiah to have a discussion on the issue, got him drunk by taking him to Gandhari mandal (still famous for illicit liquor and ganja sale).

Ganga Shekhar allegedly banged him on his head with an iron rod, and dumped him on the outskirts of Tirmanpalle.

The couple in crime were also soliciting Rs 1 crore in insurance policy of Rajaiah, which was another intention behind his murder,