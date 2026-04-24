Learning about Telangana rehabilitation plan, woman Maoist surrenders

Hyderabad: An 18 -year-old woman member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) from from Madhya Pradesh on Friday, April 24, surrendered before the Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP).

The woman was identified as Mudiam Rame, a native of Bijapur district. Rame surrendered to the Mulugu Police after learning about the Telangana government’s rehabilitation programme for Maoists.

She was a member of the South Buster Divisional Committee under the ninth Platoon Commander Vijjalu.

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Maoist receives cash reward

Following her surrender, Mulugu SP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan handed over Rs 25,000 to Rame as part of the Telangana government’s financial assistance to surrendered Maoists.

The Telangana government is implementing a surrender policy under which those who join the mainstream are provided with cash reward, medical services, rehabilitation assistance and full support for their reintegration into society.

“We are appealing to the remaining Maoist members through counseling and various media to their family members to join the mainstream,” said a press release from the SP’s office.