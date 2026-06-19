Telangana woman missing at Istanbul Airport found safe

Family raised alarm after losing contact during transit from Houston to Hyderabad.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
People waiting in line at Istanbul Airport check-in counters with luggage and masks.
Passengers at check-in counters inside Istanbul Airport.

Hyderabad: Bokka Rajashree, a Telangana woman who went missing during transit at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, was found safe on Thursday, June 18, ending days of anxiety for her family.

The development was announced by Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, who said the matter had been pursued through official and diplomatic channels after concerns were raised over her whereabouts.

Family loses contact during transit

Rajashree, a resident of NFC Nagar in Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was travelling from Houston in the United States to Hyderabad via Istanbul and Muscat.

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She arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, June 14, and was scheduled to board a connecting Turkish Airlines flight to Muscat. However, she did not board the onward flight, prompting her family to seek assistance.

According to her mother, Dudipala Jyothi, Rajashree’s mobile phone had remained switched off after she boarded the flight from Houston.

Telangana government seeks assistance

Following the family’s appeal, the Telangana government approached the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul.

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Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao requested the Consulate to coordinate with local police, airport authorities and Turkish Airlines to ascertain her whereabouts and ensure her safety.

The matter was also taken up by Chamala, who said he coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul, Telangana government officials and other concerned authorities.

Authorities trace Rajashree

In a post on X, Chamala said Rajashree had been traced after coordinated efforts by the authorities involved in the search.

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He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul, Telangana CMO, NRI authorities, airport officials and other agencies for their support.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the case.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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