Telangana woman missing at Istanbul Airport found safe

Hyderabad: Bokka Rajashree, a Telangana woman who went missing during transit at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, was found safe on Thursday, June 18, ending days of anxiety for her family.

The development was announced by Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala, who said the matter had been pursued through official and diplomatic channels after concerns were raised over her whereabouts.

Rajashree, a resident of NFC Nagar in Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was travelling from Houston in the United States to Hyderabad via Istanbul and Muscat.

She arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, June 14, and was scheduled to board a connecting Turkish Airlines flight to Muscat. However, she did not board the onward flight, prompting her family to seek assistance.

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According to her mother, Dudipala Jyothi, Rajashree’s mobile phone had remained switched off after she boarded the flight from Houston.

Telangana government seeks assistance

Following the family’s appeal, the Telangana government approached the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao requested the Consulate to coordinate with local police, airport authorities and Turkish Airlines to ascertain her whereabouts and ensure her safety.

The matter was also taken up by Chamala, who said he coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul, Telangana government officials and other concerned authorities.

Authorities trace Rajashree

In a post on X, Chamala said Rajashree had been traced after coordinated efforts by the authorities involved in the search.

He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Consulate General in Istanbul, Telangana CMO, NRI authorities, airport officials and other agencies for their support.

Relieved to inform that Ms. Bokka Rajashree has been safely traced and located.



I thank the @MEAIndia , @CGI_Istanbul , @TelanganaCMO , NRI authorities, airport authorities, and all concerned agencies for their swift coordination and support.



This brings immense relief to her… — Kiran Kumar Chamala (@kiran_chamala) June 18, 2026

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the case.