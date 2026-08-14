Telangana worker dies in Saudi Arabia, NRI offers Rs 40,000 aid

Hyderabad: An Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur has provided Rs 40,000 to support the family of a Telangana worker who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, helping them meet expenses to file a compensation case in a Saudi court.

Gurram Mahesh, a toddy tapper from Anantharam village in Jagtial Rural Mandal of Jagtial district, had travelled to Saudi Arabia seeking employment. He died on July 6, 2023, about 45 days after arriving in the Kingdom, after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in the Al-Hasa area of Hofuf.

Mahesh’s wife, Pooja Rani, and their two daughters approached CM Pravasi Prajavani in Hyderabad on Friday, August 14, seeking assistance to initiate legal proceedings to claim compensation following his death.

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Responding to their appeal, NRI entrepreneur Akunoori Shankar handed over a cheque for Rs 40,000 to Pooja Rani. The assistance will be used for document attestation and court-related expenses involved in filing the compensation claim in Saudi Arabia.

CM Pravasi Prajavani State Nodal Officer K Vidyasagar, Telangana Government NRI Advisory Committee Chairman Ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, member Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, liaison officer Bhargavi Naddunuri, volunteer Karri Padmarani, GAD officer E Chitti Babu and others were present.