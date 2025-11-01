Telangana YouTuber Syed Hafeez receives UAE Golden Visa

Hyderabad: Telangana’s popular tech creator Syed Hafeez, founder of the YouTube channel Telugu Tech Tuts, has recently been granted the prestigious United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa in recognition of his contribution to digital content creation and technology education.

A resident of Yaitinkline Colony in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district, Hafeez’s achievement has brought pride to Telangana, highlighting how local talent can gain global recognition through dedication and skill.

The Golden Visa allows Hafeez and his family to live, work, and study in the UAE for ten years, offering long-term residency benefits usually reserved for exceptional global talents. The honour marks a major milestone in his digital journey and highlights the growing international recognition for Indian tech creators.

Speaking on the recognition, Hafeez said, “This is a proud moment not just for me, but for everyone who believes in the power of technology and creativity. The UAE Golden Visa will help me expand my work globally.”

The Sadashiva Foundation felicitated him for earning this international honour, describing his rise as an example of how dedication and innovation can transform lives.

Hafeez launched Telugu Tech Tuts in 2011, producing simple and engaging reviews of smartphones, televisions, and other electronic gadgets. His clear explanations, product comparisons, and consistent uploads have earned him 1.79 million subscribers and more than 4,000 videos, generating an estimated monthly income of Rs 2 lakh.

His work earned a spot in Forbes India’s ‘Top 100 Digital Stars’ list in 2022, where he ranked 32nd. The magazine lauded his ability to reach and educate large Telugu-speaking audiences about technology.

Hafeez began his career running a small computer centre. The son of a Singareni employee, he rose to prominence through self-taught digital skills and persistence, becoming a familiar name among Telugu viewers.

In 2017, the Andhra Pradesh government honoured him with the Best Content Award at the Social Media Summit in Amaravati for his contribution to online education.