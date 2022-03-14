Telangana’s liquor prices to drop for the summer

Hyderabad: Liquor prices in Telangana are expected to come down. While an official notice is not announced, the price may come down by Rs 20 or Rs 30.

In the first few months of the pandemic, the Telangana government hiked liquor prices by 16 percent. Following this move, liquor sales in the state declined.

In July of 2021, The price of beer was cut down by Rs. 10, but it failed to make a significant change to the number of sales. The price cut is in hopes of clearing out the reserves in liquor stores for the approaching summer months.

Currently, a bottle of beer bar costs between Rs 180 and Rs 200. Officials said there will be no change in the price of tinned beer. Further information is awaited.