Tense atmosphere in AP’s Akividu after attack on Janasena activists

The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 4:42 pm IST
Tense atmosphere in AP's Akividu after attack on Janasena activists
Tense atmosphere in AP's Akividu after attack on Janasena activists

A tense situation prevailed in Akividu of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, following an attack on Janasena activists.

Undi MLA and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju visited the Ramalayam site to take part in Sri Rama Navami rituals. The visit passed without any incident.

However, tensions flared up soon after Raghurama Krishnam Raju left the location.

Subhan Haleem

Dalits allegedly attacked Janasena activists who were following behind him. The activists sustained severe injuries in the attack.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to control the situation and maintain law and order.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 4:42 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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