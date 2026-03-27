Tense atmosphere in AP’s Akividu after attack on Janasena activists

A tense situation prevailed in Akividu of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, following an attack on Janasena activists.

Undi MLA and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju visited the Ramalayam site to take part in Sri Rama Navami rituals. The visit passed without any incident.

However, tensions flared up soon after Raghurama Krishnam Raju left the location.

Dalits allegedly attacked Janasena activists who were following behind him. The activists sustained severe injuries in the attack.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Akividu in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district following an incident of violence on Sri Rama Navami. Undi MLA and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju visited a Ramalayam site to perform rituals earlier in the day.



Soon after his departure,… pic.twitter.com/PNQqAsgMOd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 27, 2026

The injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to control the situation and maintain law and order.