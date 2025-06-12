Tension in Faridabad as locals resist demolition of mosque wall

Local Muslims were up against arms against the municipal corporation of Faridabad, Haryana, after the administration attempted to demolish a mosque under heavy police presence.

The incident occurred on June 10. The municipal corporation alleged the boundary wall of the mosque was encroaching a nearby nala (stormwater drain).

A video of the incident emerged on social media platforms, showing local Muslims lying down in the path of the bulldozers to stop the demolition drive. Police officials are seen carrying lathis to discipline the growing crowd.

Faridabad police were not available for comments.

50-yr-old mosque demolished in Faridabad

On April 15, a 50-year-old historic Aqsa Masjid mosque was demolished in Faridabad under illegal construction allegations. The Aqsa demolition took place after a legal battle over the land that lasted for over two decades.

Locals alleged that the site had long been a point of conflict between Badkhal village residents and the municipal corporation. Former sarpanch Rakka claimed the mosque occupied only 40 by 80 square yards of the over 600 square yards of disputed land, questioning the authorities’ urgency in carrying out the demolition.

They claimed at the time that a committee of 17 members had been formed to plead the matter in the Supreme Court. However, municipal officials claimed that the mosque was built on reserve forest land and was rightfully demolished.

“This was not a sudden decision. We acted in accordance with legal orders,” said a senior municipal corporation official.

Satish Acharya, the Municipal Corporation’s legal advisor, said that “Structures built by illegally occupying government land in Jamai Colony were removed. This is not the first time that action has been taken here. This is a reserve forest area in which no construction can be done. Similar action will be taken against those who have occupied government land.”