Tensions flare in Kamareddy over government land dispute

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Telangana’s Kamareddy district between former Congress sarpanch Giri Reddy Mahender Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy on Saturday, February 21, reportedly over a disputed government land.

The incident occurred when Congress leaders raised slogans against Reddy, accusing him and his family of grabbing the land related to a government degree college and Shishu Mandir School. Rejecting the accusation, Reddy said he was ready for a debate on the ownership and would back it up with proof.

The Congress and BJP leaders agreed to have a debate at the Shidhu Mandir School. Ahead of the debate, heavy police were deployed at the Reddy’s camp office to prevent unrest. As tensions mounted, the MLA was placed under house arrest from the morning, and security was tightened around his residence.

Congress leaders maintained they had evidence and accepted the debate challenge. Several activists attempted to reach Shishu Mandir and the MLA’s office, but police detained those gathering at restricted locations and shifted them to the police station.

Despite the heavy security, the former sarpanch and his supporters reached the MLA’s office and raised slogans against him.

Kamareddy district Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said Mahender Reddy was arrested for allegedly driving a car at high speed towards the MLA’s office and ignoring instructions to stop.