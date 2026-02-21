BJP, Congress workers clash in Telangana after leaders’ argument

Police officials were also injured in the clash while they tried to intervene.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st February 2026 2:49 pm IST|   Updated: 21st February 2026 4:52 pm IST
Telangana Police tries to intervene in a clash in Kamareddy
Hyderabad: Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress clashed in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Saturday, February 21, following an argument between MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy and former Congress sarpanch Giri Reddy Mahender Reddy.

Tensions flared when Mahender Reddy arrived at the MLA’s office and raised “MLA down down” and other slogans. Following the incident, the BJP and Congress workers clashed, as Mahender Reddy’s car was vandalised and turned turtle.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of the two leaders arguing with each other.

Police officials were also injured in the clash while they tried to intervene. The two groups were later dispersed by the police.

